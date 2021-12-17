A shocking Buzzfeed report indicates the case against those involved in an alleged plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is being “complicated” by an “array of issues” involving the FBI’s handling of the case.

For example, FBI informants were involved, and agents have been arrested for other crimes.

The kidnapping plot had allegedly been discussed at a meeting in Ohio around June of last year, and plans were hatched straight through until October when six of the men were first arrested.

14 individuals overall have been arrested in the bizarre plot , with 13 pleading ‘not guilty.’

The one man who pleaded guilty agreed to testify against the others and was sentenced to six years and three months for his role in the domestic terrorism case.

Federal investigators described several of the men taken into custody as ‘anti-government extremists’ who were angry over Whitmer’s strict COVID-19 policies, according to the Associated Press . FBI Investigation Into Alleged Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot Is a Mess (an informant and one FBI agent were charged with crimes, another was accused of perjury, a third was found promoting a private security firm, among other problems): https://t.co/UZ2JSeRgna — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) December 17, 2021 FBI Sinking The […]