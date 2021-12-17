(AP Photo/U.S. Patent and Trademark Office) Here at PJ Media, we’ve recently seen both sides weigh in whether civil asset forfeiture for police. Megan Fox expressed her belief that police often take what they shouldn’t, and Jack Dunphy defended the practice as employed by police departments across the nation. Regardless of where any of us stands on civil forfeiture, we may often wonder what police departments do with the money they’ve seized from raids and investigations. In Massachusetts, police departments keep the money they seize more often than not — even if no charges stem from the investigation — and the rules on how they can spend that money are lax. A recent investigation by ProPublica and Boston’s WBUR uncovered that the Boston Police Department bought controversial spy equipment in 2019 and used funds from seized assets to make the purchase outside of their budget and thus hide the purchase from the Boston City Council, who oversees the department’s annual budget. The device in question tracks cellphone usage and data. Pro Publica reports: Also known as a “stingray,” the cell site simulator purchased by Boston police acts like a commercial cellphone tower, tricking nearby phones into connecting to it. Once the phones […]

