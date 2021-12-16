Wow. My jaw is on the floor. “Intelligence” Committee Adam Schiff just fabricated, out of thin-air, the contents of the Trump phone call with Ukraine’s President. Not a word he says here is true. Not. A. Word. This entire dark carnival is sad, unhinged Orange Man Bad fan fiction. pic.twitter.com/EzzFDt9BIU

Serial liar Adam Schiff once again said he doesn’t regret pushing the fake Steele dossier funded by Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. “Do you regret giving credibility to the Steele dossier?” NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd asked Schiff on Sunday. “I don’t,” Schiff said without hesitation. VIDEO: TUNE IN: As the chair of the … […]

For years Democrat Adam Schiff pushed the fake, Hillary Clinton-funded Steele Dossier knowing it was a complete lie funded by Democrats. The Democrats and Deep State attempted a coup of President Trump using the bogus document as their source. Serial Liar Adam Schiff Says He Doesn’t Regret Pushing Fake, Hillary-Funded Steele Dossier (VIDEO)

