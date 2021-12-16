Vaccine advocate and COVID vaccinated RNA vax tech inventor Dr. Robert Malone has a warning for parents regarding the use of mRNA COVID vaccines on children. In Summary, There’s no benefit for your children or your family to be vaccinating your children against the small risks of the virus, given the known health risks, of the vaccine that as a parent, you and your children may have to live with for the rest of your lives. The risk-benefit analysis is not even close with this vaccine, for children. As a parent and grandparent, my strong recommendation to you is to resist and fight to protect y9our children. From a link shared with the video ( more from that here ). Remember, this is what we know already before Omicron emerged: 1 in 2700 male adolescents will get pericarditis/myocarditis from the Pfizer vaccine and the event rate appears to be even higher for Moderna. 1 in 2200 will get some sort of neurological event from the vaccine (based on the curious case of Pfizer clinical trial participant Maddie de Gary ). That the adverse events in children are much higher than originally reported in the phase 3 clinical trials. That the […]

Read the whole story at granitegrok.com

