Modern-day hero Inger Støjberg: Don’t mess with our children In this day and age, some reports are so hard to believe they sound like something out of the Babylon Bee: In Denmark, the new socialist government has convened a kangaroo court and sentenced the former Integration Minister to 60-day prison for opposing child marriages . Støjberg was responsible for immigration law under the previous liberal-conservative government from 2015-2019, and gained international fame when she advertised in Middle Eastern newspapers, warning against applying for asylum in Denmark. She also campaigned against child marriage. In 23 cases, child brides were separated from their tormentors. “It is completely unacceptable that child brides are housed with their husbands in Danish asylum centers,” Støjberg wrote in February 2016 on Facebook. “This has to be stopped, and I will notify the Danish immigration authorities immediately.” TRENDING: “The Situation is Dire” – Salvation Army Faces Holiday Shortages After Telling White Donors to Face Their Racism Støjberg has now been sentenced by a special court set up by the new “Social Democratic” majority in parliament, which consists of one-half politicians and one-half judges. It is only the second time that this questionable instrument – a blatant […]

