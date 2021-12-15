esterday, former Rep. Mark Meadows was held in contempt by the same House he once served in before his appointment as former President Donald J. Trump’s last chief of staff. Meadows had been complying with Nancy Pelosi’s appointed select committee tasked with looking into January 6 until it went too far.
Meadows is now suing Pelosi and the select committee.
In retaliation, the committee read out texts, and doctored texts , on Monday between Meadows and Fox News hosts and the president’s son. It was lost on Democrats and the media that the text messages actually prove there was no attempted coup from within the Trump administration or his family.
Meadows’ lawsuit is serious but will D.C.’s political judges allow it to be heard on its merits or the politics of post-January 6?
The 43-page complaint not only declares his two subpoenas “overly broad and unduly burdensome,” but also says that the committee is illegally and unconstitutionally assembled, breaking House Rules and tradition. Joel B. Pollak, a lawyer and editor over at Breitbart , agrees .
Nearly one-third of the complaint is dedicated to a subpoena Verizon received that Meadows seeks to quash. It’s going overlooked by nearly all in the media — and […]
Read the whole story at spectator.org
