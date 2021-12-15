AP Photo/Gregory Payan Guardians of the Galaxy star and all-around good guy Christ Pratt can’t so much as sneeze without Twitter blue-checks forming a mob to show hate against him with publications joining in as much as possible. Despite the hate, many in America can’t get enough of Pratt. Be it his acting chops to his personality, Pratt fills theater seats and wins hearts. The left can’t stand it, but why? Joe Rogan, another very popular guy hated by the left, pointed out the obvious during an episode of his podcast. Rogan made it clear that many in Hollywood don’t actually believe in the leftist nonsense they seem to support, they just have to be seen as doing so in order to not get blacklisted. He noted that Pratt didn’t follow that directive and that’s why people are coming after him. A lot of it boils down to the fact that he’s Christian, as Rogan points out. “He’s kind of outside the lines in terms of his ideology,” Rogan said. “He’s a Christian and he’s pretty open about it, and because of that, they attack him. It’s something so simple like he just believes in Jesus and he like, you know, he likes to […]

