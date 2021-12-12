To say “wokeness” has gone too far is like saying the Y2K threat may be over. Both statements are long past their usefulness even as our woke society continues to push the boundaries of lunacy.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has been outspoken about her feminism that does not abide by the tenets of modern day LGBTQ+ supremacy. In particular, gender idiocy is a hot topic for her because she rightly feels biological men have taken advantage of the feminist movement, prioritizing their identity over the rights of biological women. We see it daily in sports, bathrooms, and Loudoun County schools as clear proof that the Cultural Marxists are destroying the world.

Her latest rant was simple but effective as it further exposed how LGBTQ+ supremacy not only damages our society systems, but also makes everyone who abides by them incrementally dumber.

“War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.”

She was referencing an article from The Times that discussed Scottish law enforcement agencies logging suspected rapists as “women” if they chose to self-identify as such. And who wouldn’t? Rapists tend to do poorly in male prisons but can flourish in female prisons.

War is Peace.

Freedom is Slavery.

Ignorance is Strength.

The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.https://t.co/SyxFnnboM1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 12, 2021

From the article:

Police have been criticised for saying they will record rapes by offenders with male genitalia as being committed by a woman if the attacker “identifies as a female”. Police Scotland said that they would log rapes as being carried out by a woman if the accused person insists, even if they have not legally changed gender.

There was some support for Rowling by prominent Twitter users, but it was nothing compared to the absolute hatred directed at her by the LGBTQ+ supremacists. They despise her, not because she’s truly “bigoted” or hateful herself, but because she’s right and anyone with a brain that hasn’t been indoctrinated into total absurdity would recognize that.

I won’t share the hideous attacks and threats against her, but here are a few positive Tweets:

JK Rowling is strong, empowered, and standing up for women's rights. And the woke hate her for it. https://t.co/FhmTpnIAaJ — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) December 12, 2021

Male rapists are being transferred to women's prisons, and have already raped and assaulted women in the US, Canada, and the UK. Classifying violent male offenders as female is state-sanctioned violence against women — both psychological and physical.#IStandWithJKRowling https://t.co/Z4WPa1en0z — Women's Voices (@WomenReadWomen) December 12, 2021

Rowling has a zillion dollars and so you might say she risks nothing by speaking out so loudly on this issue. But you could just as well say she has nothing at all personally to gain from it, and she doesn't. It takes real courage. Almost no one else of her stature is doing this. https://t.co/5LTGZueqAu — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 13, 2021

The difference between J.K. Rowling and those who attack her is simple. They are willing to stick their collectivist heads in the sand and pretend like nothing’s wrong. J.K. Rowling is unwilling to do that. Good for her!

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker