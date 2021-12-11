[T]he Biden administration’s objective is not to halt Iran’s deeply flawed nuclear program permanently — the biggest flaw being that in a few years Iran is permitted in its “sunset period” to have as many nuclear weapons as it likes — but just to limit Iran’s program for a period of time while removing the sanctions that hurt it economically. The Biden administration has suggested a new sunset period of 25 years — assuming the Iranian regime does not lower it to 10 or 5 years. This will allow the Islamic Republic to resume enriching uranium at any level they desire, spin as many advanced centrifuges as they want, make its reactors fully operational, build new heavy water reactors, produce as much fuel as they desire for the reactors, and maintain higher uranium enrichment capability with no restriction after the period of the agreement. All that is really needed is for Iran to stop enriching uranium. Totally. No enriched uranium, no nukes. But the realistic chances of Iran complying with anything even resembling that are less than zero. [T]he Biden administration is also planning to lift the remaining sanctions against Iran’s regime on the first day […]

