China will attack US troops who attempt to defend Taiwan if China starts a war with the Island nation. American Military News reports: Chinese state media threatened on Thursday that China will attack U.S. troops who attempt to defend Taiwan if China starts war with the island nation. The U.S. has said that China is readying for an attack on Taiwan. China’s Global Times wrote , “It is credible that the PLA will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan’s rescue. Such credibility is increasingly overwhelming the deterrence that US troops may have.” TRENDING: Former Georgia Senator and Governor Candidate David Perdue Says He Wouldn’t Have Certified Georgia’s 2020 Election Results China conducts near-daily warplane flights around Taiwan, who governs itself as an independent nation, but which China claims as its own territory. China also conducted live bombing drills on islands in the South China Sea last week as another measure to intimidate and pressure Taiwan. The U.S. has continued its freedom of navigation flights and warship transits in the region to ensure free passage for all nations in the disputed territory. “If Washington supports the Taiwan authority’s path of seeking secession and encourages the Taiwan authority […]

