Hillary Clinton gets emotional as she reads her “would have been” 2016 victory speech pic.twitter.com/ClAHdVsyoD — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 8, 2021

Masterclass is an app that lets users sit through lectures from famous people who are considered masters of their craft. I took the comedy writing class with Judd Apatow, only to have him end the class saying there may no longer be a point to comedy when we’re stuck with climate change and Donald Trump. The reason we’re stuck with Donald Trump is because of the newest master to offer a class, Hillary Clinton. In her course about the “power of resilience,” she reads what would have been her victory speech in 2016. The one she never got to give in 2016. Because she lost to Donald Trump in 2016 Here’s a clip. She cries. It’s hysterical. I’m sure it would have been a lovely speech. Only, you know. Life didn’t work out for Hillary Clinton. She now finds herself wandering aimlessly around the beach , avoiding calls from Rose McGowan and/or her lawyer . Hillary could have shattered the glass ceiling by being the first female president. Instead, the glass ceiling was shattered when she became the first woman to fail at running for president twice. Now she’s stuck being heckled while young kids carry her cape behind her , […]

Read the whole story at www.louderwithcrowder.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn