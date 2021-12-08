In light of the case before the Supreme Court that could force a ruling on Roe v Wade, California has announced that it will be a “sanctuary state” for abortion seekers and providers. “We’ll be a sanctuary,” Governor Gavin Newsom said, saying that he anticipates that women will visit California for abortion access. “We are looking at ways to support that inevitability and looking at ways to expand our protections.” Newsom is fully on board with these plans, and told the AP that portions of these plans revealed in the report would be in his January budget proposal. California already provides the most abortions in the country. As part of this “sanctuary state” initiative, California may “give scholarships to medical students who pledge to offer abortion services in rural areas, help them pay off their student loans and assist with their monthly liability insurance premiums.” California abortion clinics have allied in the legislature and announced revealed their sanctuary plan on Wednesday. Potential ways that the state would help those looking to end their pregnancies are funding for travel, accommodations, and the procedure itself. A list of 45 recommendations was made by the California Future of Abortion Council, which is comprised of more than […]

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn