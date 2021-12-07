AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes There’s good news out of Georgia for advocates of medical freedom: a federal judge has blocked the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine mandate for federal contractors. This ruling comes after two other federal rulings last week. A judge in Kentucky granted a preliminary injunction to block the mandate in Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee, while a Louisiana judge blocked the mandate nationwide for healthcare workers. Today’s ruling blocks Biden’s mandate for employees of federal contractors nationwide. Companies like Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, and General Motors would have been affected by the mandate if it had been allowed to go into effect next month. BREAKING: Federal court blocks the Biden vax mandate for federal contractors. Biden is 0 for 3 on unconstitutional mandates! Freedom is winning! pic.twitter.com/yRZj8g2Wy8 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 7, 2021 Georgia Public Broadcasting reports : U.S. District Judge Stan Baker issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday against enforcing the nationwide vaccine requirement for individuals who have contracts with the federal government. The millions of workers included under the umbrella would have been required to have received their final dose by Jan. 4. The decision comes after Gov. Brian Kemp along with Attorney General Chris Carr joined […]

Read the whole story at pjmedia.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker