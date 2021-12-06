2 Years in Jail for saying Prayer can Heal Covid

A pastor in Nepal has been sentenced to two years in prison for simply suggesting that prayer can heal covid, the Christian Post reports.

A court in Nepal has sentenced a pastor to two years in prison under the country’s harsh anti-conversion law for merely saying that prayers can heal COVID-19, according to reports. The District Court in Dolpa this week sentenced Pastor Keshab Raj Acharya to two years in prison and a fine of $165 (20,000 Rupees) for suggesting on social media that prayer could bring healing from the coronavirus, the U.S.-based persecution watchdog International Christian Concern said in a statement. Pastor Acharya was first arrested on March 23 last year from his home in Pokhara, Gandaki Pradesh Province, on charges of spreading false information regarding COVID-19. Though he was released about a fortnight later, he was rearrested moments later on charges of “outraging religious feelings” and “proselytizing.”

This is religious persecution as a government takes aim to silence a pastor who is simply holding fast to basic Christian doctrine. Christians since the beginning of Christianity has held that God is more powerful than any illness and can heal people. This is why when you ask a group of Christians for prayer requests you generally get several of people who are dealing with some kind of illness.

Christian doctrine maintains that COVID is no different and God can heal people from COVID. This is direct persecution and the scary thing is it doesn’t seem far fetched to say this may one day soon happen in the United States.

Pastors in New Zealand Rise and Fight Medical Marxism

In our dystopian world it should be no surprise that pastors are about the only line of defense against all of the tyranny that abounds. This is true in New Zealand, as pastors band together and finally say enough is enough to the out of control government. The NOQ Report says:

“While Americans still fight and struggle with the Biden administration over the COVID-19 drug, places like New Zealand are showing just how quickly freedoms can be stripped away by the government. Already allowing the overrated COVID-19 to dictate how they live and act, the New Zealand government recently instituted the COVID Protection Framework on December 3rd. The new program requires churches to massively limit the number of people they allow to attend in person. Of course, that rule changes if churches only allow vaccinated people. Seeing the new government overreach as a direct attack on their religious beliefs, Calvary Chapel Pastors have banded together, calling for officials to reevaluate the procedure they have put in place. Sending a letter to NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Pastor Jim Delor of Calvary Chapel Waimate said, “We at all the Calvary Chapels here in NZ are resolute not to turn away anyone due to vaccination status.”

Praise the Lord for these pastors standing agains the medical marxism that we all face. May more pastors around the world find their backbone and actually stand up to these satanic decrees that are coming down from the government across the world!

World War III Could be on the Horizon

Fox News Reports that China could be gearing up to attack Taiwan:

“Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Saturday that China’s increased military activity near Taiwan seemingly indicates a “rehearsal” of the country’s future intentions.Austin made his comment during a keynote discussion with Fox News anchor Bret Baier at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California. Pointing out how China has been launching multiple air operations near Taiwan in recent months, Baier asked Austin, “Do you think that these are training flights for future operations?”

“Austin noted that he didn’t want to speculate, but said, “Certainly, it looks like them exploring what their true capabilities [are], and sure, it looks like rehearsal.”

When you consider this news with what Russia has been doing on its boarder with Ukraine you start to get the feeling that there maybe a couple of major conflicts coming to the global stage that could kick off World War III.

The United States has had its military crippled under the Faux Biden Administration to a point where it is questionable if we can really fight a multi-front war with Russia and China. This also speaks to bad news for our economy as our fiat currency is basically backed by military might. If we can no longer fight a multi-front war, and that gets exposed, expect inflation to rise at an astronomical rate!

