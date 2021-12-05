People ride a motorbike on a road that is covered with volcanic ash following an eruption of the Semeru mount volcano at Sumberwuluh village in Lumajang regency, East Java province, Indonesia, December 4, 2021 (Antara Foto/Hermawan/via Reuters) JAKARTA—The Semeru volcano on the Indonesian island of Java erupted on Saturday, killing one person, injuring at least 35 and trapping some people in buildings as it spewed out huge clouds of smoke and ash, officials said. Videos shared by emergency officials showed residents running as towering plumes of smoke and ash blanketed nearby villages in East Java province. The deputy chief of Lumajang district, Indah Masdar, told a news conference one person had died and 41 people had suffered burn injuries. The disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said later that 35 patients were being treated at local medical facilities. Indah asked for helicopters to rescue people trapped inside buildings. “We’re in big distress,” she said, adding there were at least 10 people trapped.“It’s harrowing, their families are all crying.” People wait at an evacuation center in Candipuro following the eruption of Indonesia’s Semeru volcano, Lumajang, East Java Province, Indonesia December 4, 2021 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. (Instagram @act_pasuruan/via Reuters) Thoriqul Haq, […]

