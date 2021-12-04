If one were to take a look at just a few of the revelations that have come out regarding the January 6 trespassing of the Capitol Building, it would be easy to conclude the entire thing was a setup perpetrated by the Deep State, Washington DC leaders, and Nancy Pelosi. But we haven’t seen just a few of these revelations. We’ve seen mountains of evidence that this event was designed to prompt a series of actions that could be classified by mainstream media and Democrats as an “insurrection.”

It was a trap, plain and simple, and now we’re learning that the powers-that-be wanted to capture a whole lot more people than the ones they got.

The latest bombshell comes from Roger Stone. Appearing on Tucker Carlson Today, Stone said the Secret Service tried to “escort” him to the Capitol Building. He declined, but noted how conspicuous the timing was. Had he gone when they requested, he would have arrived just in time to be attached to the moment people started entering the building.

“I think I was being set up. I mean, here’s the amazing thing, and that is I watched the President’s speech from my hotel room at the Willard Hotel, and then there was a call on the house phone and two agents from the Secret Service wanted to escort me to the Capitol.

“Now, I’ve been in politics for a long time. Secret Service doesn’t do political chores. They never have. I would have gotten there had I left at that moment at the exact time that these folks broke into the Capitol. Now I know that my friends, Alex Jones and Ali Alexander, are approached by the Secret Service and asked if they want an escort to the Capitol at the same time.”

Now this is new. Roger Stone is saying tonight that the Secret Service called him at the Willard Hotel and tried to “set up” him, Alex Jones, and Ali Alexander into going into the Capitol on J6 so they could arrest them. pic.twitter.com/GqoRK3N9E8 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 4, 2021

It wasn’t just Stone, as he noted. The Secret Service also tried to get Alex Jones and Ali Alexander to the event at the opportune moment. Jones went with them, but only after a “bathroom break” that Stone claims actually saved Jones from being framed. Since he arrived late, he instead took to a bullhorn and called on people to turn back and not to enter.

For months, we’ve speculated the January 6 events were orchestrated by enemies of Donald Trump. We’ve recently come to the conclusion that this wasn’t just about going after Trump himself but also his supporters. This was a “false flag” operation that must be recognized as a direct attack against America.

They weren’t trying to take down a president. They were trying to take control of a nation.

Stone feels he was divinely protected along with others. These coordinated events were intended to drag as many patriots down as possible, and while it seems like they were extremely successful based on the many who have been or are currently incarcerated for their participation, the Deep State’s goal was to take down a whole lot more.

These events have had a cooling effect on some patriots. Now that we know the Deep State is trying to instigate false flag incidents at patriot events, many of us have “outsmarted” them by not going to such events. But isn’t that at least part of the goal of the Deep State? If entrapping people is their primary desire, minimizing attendance at such events would be a consolation prize. They feel like they get a big or little victory either way.

It’s time to stand up to the bullies or they’re going to keep doing it. Watching and sharing Stone’s bombshell is a good step, but we need even more truth to come out. They are acting with impunity. That needs to change.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.