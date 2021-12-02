Topline:

Lockstep political decision to roll out leaky “vaccines” occurred around the world immediately following the Omicron announcement.

Circumstances with a new, heavily mutated variant, vastly different population immunity and knowledge about “genetic vaccine” effectiveness, nothing like those 12 months ago when first generation COVID injections were rolled out globally.

Omicron may be more infective, is likely no more dangerous — but may be more likely to evade injection-induced immunity.

There is no conclusive evidence that Omicron originated in Africa — which happens to have the lowest injection rate and case rate of COVID-19.

Mass injection of first gen injections, followed by re-worked Omicron-specific jabs, could cause disastrous consequences, including accelerating development of further variants and antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) of disease.

We consider some of the possible political and economic drivers behind the new unscientifically backed policy to up the ante on injections.

No sooner had the Omicron hysteria hit the headlines, politicians, aided by a compliant global lockstep media, started telling the world’s population to prepare to roll up their sleeves.

What’s more, three scapegoats have been identified: the unvaccinated, HIV patients and the least vaccinated continent on the planet: Africa.

One of many similar calls was made in the influential Scientific American magazine by Southampton University public health and vaccine hesitancy researcher, Michael Head Ph.D., not unsurprisingly a Gates Foundation funding recipient. For many in the industrialized world, there is a sense of déjà vu from this time last year — but with a twist.

Last year the population had been primed to expect almost impossibly high levels of protection from infection based on the results of phase 3 clinical trials. Only recently have these trials been brought into question.

Last year, the majority had also bought the line that these new generation “genetic vaccines” would stop transmission and yield herd immunity. The head of the Oxford Vaccine Group, Prof. Andrew Pollard, subsequently told the world that possibility is now “mythical.”

Knowing what they knew then, people flocked to the vaccination centers as the promise being offered was a return to normal life. Only time would tell how misplaced that view was. This time around things are very different.

The COVID-19 injections have been shown to increasingly fail even with delta, hence the re-casting of the ‘vaccine effectiveness’ correlates from protection against infection now to protection against severe disease.

The indisputable reality is that the COVID-19 injections are “leaky.” The spike-targeting neutralizing IgG antibodies they so readily elicit just don’t neutralize (block) very well so they can’t stop infection or subsequent transmission.

What drives the creation of immune escape variants?

Perceptions among politicians, the public and even scientists as to the main drivers of mutations that can escape the effects of the immune system, whether from naturally-acquired infection or the response generated by injections, differ wildly.

Smack in the middle of this lack of consensus comes Omicron, and a high chance that policies based on one line of thinking will be viewed as counterproductive or even potentially disastrous and life threatening by others.

We’ve reported on the underlying science at length before, and supported the evolutionary arguments elaborated in the public domain by Belgian vaccinologist, Geert Vanden Bossche, VDM, Ph.D., David Lorimer, program director of the Scientific and Medical Network and I have, this week, released a short article that attempts to summarize in layperson’s language the central tenets of Vanden Bossche’s thesis.

The opposing arguments ignore entirely evolutionary pressure and focus on the unvaccinated and the immune compromised as the reservoirs that provide more opportunities to breed mutants.

The logic — at face value — seems reasonable. If the virus is able to replicate more often in people who suffer COVID-19 disease for longer, and people who can’t effectively neutralize the virus, the increased replication increases the probability of mutants emerging.

More rolls of the dice, if you like. The trouble is that this argument is fundamentally flawed for a number of reasons. We’ve seen previous mutants by and large being generated under high vaccination pressures, with increases in cases being associated with expanding “vaccine” coverage.

Also, clear evidence that the vaccines are increasingly unable to neutralize the virus, especially more recently emerging variants, so being unable to stop transmission while also waning in effectiveness within a few months post-jab.

What’s more, they also interfere with innate immune training which is our primary defence against different variants of this (and other) pathogens and our only means of developing herd immunity given the “leakiness” of the current “genetic vaccines.”

Omicron focus

In a sea of immense uncertainty, one thing that is more or less certain, now that the initial errors in the claimed mutations were corrected, is the 32 spike protein mutations of Omicron.

But it’s not just the, comparatively speaking, high number of significant mutations in the spike protein (Table 1), it’s their potential impacts on both the virus and the human immune systems with which the virus interacts that are key.

It’s of course too early to know exactly what effects these mutations will have on the very diverse and varied populations of humans, and potentially other species if spill-over continues.

Table 1. SARS-CoV-2 “Variants of concern”

The limited information available from the small numbers of cases that have been reported so far is that disease severity (i.e., deadliness) is not significantly greater than with delta.

It’s too early to say if Omicron will out-compete delta as this depends on many factors, such as the ability or otherwise of Omicron to evade innate and/or adaptive immunity in populations with different immune backgrounds (generated by COVID injections and naturally-acquired infection), and latency prior to high viral loads being generated.

Early reports, such as those by South African, Dr. Angelique Coetzee, who first spotted the new symptoms of Omicron-mediated COVID-19 were that the severity of disease wasn’t worse than delta. It’s likely though that the pattern of symptoms will be different.

Younger people may also be more vulnerable, especially if their trained innate immunity is damaged by injections. This view is of course not wholly in line with that of the WHO that stated the following on Nov. 28:

“There is currently no information to suggest that symptoms associated with Omicron are different from those from other variants. Initial reported infections were among university students—younger individuals who tend to have more mild disease — but understanding the level of severity of the Omicron variant will take days to several weeks.”

Many independent experts have opined that transmission might be higher based on the configuration of the mutations and if that’s the case and latency isn’t extended significantly over delta — Omicron may readily replace delta as the dominant variant in most countries.

Early reports from South Africa also suggest transmission will be high.

While it will likely be days or weeks before Omicron’s potential virulence and transmissibility can be better appreciated, the configuration of mutations — highly conserved within the spike protein itself — tells us that there’s a high likelihood that existing injections will be even less effective than on delta.

This view is confirmed by none other than Dr. Anthony Fauci, as well as others, such as Dr. Samiran Panda who heads the Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The pace at which the new variant has been used by politicians to push first-generation injections on the public, along with everything else we know about the host-pathogen-injection interaction, is breathtaking given the uncertainties involved with this policy.

They know, for example, these injections were designed to elicit antibodies that are highly specific to the original Wuhan strain’s spike protein and they also know the configuration differs substantially to that of the Omicron variant.

While the public is being told they should boost their immune system with the existing injections, they’re not being told that there could be grave costs to this, like damaging innate immunity, inducing more severe reactions to disease, enhancing transmission or exposing countless people to unnecessary, potentially debilitating or life-threatening adverse reactions.

Pfizer has already announced it’s working on making new injections built specifically for Omicron and these might be 100 days away. The immediate decision to foist the old injections on the public to “boost” immunity with what are probably even more weakly neutralizing antibodies at best is clearly based on political or economic, not medical, expedience.

Where did Omicron come from?

The world’s media is typically claiming Botswana or South Africa as the country in which Omicron was first detected. It is true that the largest numbers of cases have been found there, as evidenced by the country submission count on the GISAID variant tracker, as seen in Table 2.

Table 2. Most recent reported occurrences of Omicron variant in different countries.

But it’s also clear, from the GISAID records, that neither Botswana nor South Africa were the countries in which the earliest detection of Omicron (variant B.1.1.529) occurred.

Collections in Sweden, Israel, Reunion and the UK all appear to precede those from Botswana and South Africa. Check out the table from GISAID below, which is in reverse chronological order.

Table 3. Country submission count to GISAID as of Dec. 1, 2021

Today we hear that a sample collected in October in Nigeria from an “incoming international traveller” was positive for Omicron.

No doubt a lot more will be revealed in time. For us, currently available information means the jury is absolutely out as to whether Omicron originated in Africa at all.

The origins might well have been a traveler from a highly vaccinated country that imported it to Africa. Dr. Masupu of the Presidential COVID-19 Task Force of the Botswana Government confirmed that the four university students known by the task force to be infected with Omicron were all fully vaccinated.

We also know that blaming Omicron on Africa makes sense if there is to be mounting pressure to vaccinate the world’s least vaccinated continent, that also has by far the fewest issues with COVID-19 (see Fig. 1). Much of Africa — it seems — doesn’t want to play ball.

Figure 1. Daily new confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths per million people in 3 continents: Africa, Europe and North America.

What we also know is just after South Africa announced it didn’t want to accept more COVID injections from Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson, the Omicron alarm bell was sounded. Coincidence?

Possible consequences of using boosters in an Omicron wave

What we have witnessed since early 2021 when COVID jabs were rolled out across the industrialized world is a gradual loss of synchronicity in the injection efforts.

Different countries had different uptakes, the speed of roll out across successively younger age groups, hesitancy and refusal varied country to country and sometimes even region to region.

All of that loss of synchronicity actually reduces selection pressure — as does having big reservoirs of unvaccinated young people with lively innate immune systems, like in much of the African continent.

Omicron will re-synchronize the injection campaigns. Vast numbers of people will get a top up of the first generation jab, only to be hit yet again when the “must-have” Omicron-specific jab rolls off the production line probably in under 4 months.

More synchronization means that more intense selection pressure will be applied to the spike protein of Omicron, and more replication will occur as the antibodies generated by the injections will not effectively block infection.

This creates the vicious circle that Vanden Bossche has described that we have been caught in already for a year with ever greater risk of more dangerous and more infective mutants being generated.

Higher frequency of exposure also means more insults to the immune system and that means more damage to the innate immunity of our species — our primary weapon against a mutating pathogen.

The conditions are set for escalating risks of antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) of disease when injected people are exposed to disease, as well as an ever greater toll of adverse events and deaths mediated by autoimmunity, inflammation, neurological and cardiac issues.

The consequences of a bad outcome for humanity are scarcely worth considering — and it seems that’s why the politicians, ushered along by a vaccine/biotech/pharma industry with an insatiable appetite for maximizing profitability while avoiding any liability for any damages caused — are going with it.

If vaccine passports and digital IDs for everyone on the planet, as precursors to a new digital currency and the merging of man and machine (transhumanism), are elements of the real end-game, it makes even more sense why global leaders are so up for it. Just don’t be fooled that this is about a virus, medicine or science.

Ominous Omicron

Just as the earlier unscientifically-based decisions to lockdown, mask up and socially isolate populations at the beginning of this pandemic was an ominous signal of the authoritarianism and suppression that was to come, Omicron’s arrival is just as ominous.

Once again, it’s not the virus we should primarily worry about if we can help our immune systems to be the best versions of themselves, and if we can access early treatments that are variant agnostic.

It is the reaction of governments, health authorities, politicians and business leaders who seem hell bent on continuing this failing, ever more risky endeavor of installing synthetic instructions into our bodies, the consequences of which will not be well known to the public for some years.

Bear in mind that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked a federal judge to make the American public wait until 2076 (yes, 55 years!) before all of the data on Pfizer’s “genetic vaccine” it relied on for approvals are made public.

The great news is the judge has just forced Pfizer to release the documents incrementally — the first lot being something of a revelation in terms of the adverse event profile. More on that next week.

Without our trust, one wonders if “they” are beginning to understand why so many of us around the world are conscientious objectors?

Please Digest. Share. Educate.

Originally published by Alliance for Natural Health International.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.