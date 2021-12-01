Several retail stores in San Francisco are boarding up in prevention of smash-and-grab robberies that have plagued the bay area. At least six stores in San Francisco’s Union Square are now boarded up amidst the typically festive Christmas season, according to the San Francisco Chronicle . Videos posted to social media depict organized smash-and-grab retail thefts committed by large groups have gone viral in recent months. These high profile videos include the robbery of a Union Square Louis Vuitton store that was “emptied out” on November 19, according to law enforcement officials. Theft of goods valued less than $1,000 is classified as a misdemeanor in California. Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed legislation that would elevate this to a felony, but only if the accused individual is part of an organized theft ring. Louis Vuitton San Francisco, Union square got cleared out!! pic.twitter.com/7Sz6rlRo8n — Da Juan (@CARLITOSGUEY) November 20, 2021 On November 23, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin filed charges against nine individuals who are suspected of robbing the Louis Vuitton store, as well as other retail locations. “These brazen acts will not be tolerated in San Francisco,” Boudin said in an announcement of the charges. “Last weekend, there were similar […]

Read the whole story at nationalfile.com

