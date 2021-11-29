As The Gateway Pundit reported in March — The New York Times published a hit piece targeting popular Trump-supporter Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) saying the Florida Congressman was under investigation for dating a 17-year-old girl.
The Gateway Pundit later spoke with a source close to Matt Gaetz who told us this NY Times report was completely false . Gaetz is not the target of the investigation. We were also told none of the women he was seeing were underage.
It’s not a surprise the left is after Gaetz since he is such an effective communicator and a staunch Trump supporter.
Rep. Gaetz told Axios “the allegations were as searing as they are false.”
TRENDING: UPDATE: South African Doctor Who Discovered “Omicron” Variant Says There’s Nothing to Worry About – Only Mild Symptoms (VIDEO)
On Tuesday night Rep. Matt Gaetz joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the New York Times hit piece. Matt Gaetz UNLOADED on a former Justice Department official who was threatening his family and accused one of his. Rep. Matt Gaetz: What is happening is extortion of me and my family involving a former Department of Justice official. On March 16th, my father got […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach.
If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker