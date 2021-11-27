We live in age that could be characterized by one thing – LAWLESSNESS. Need some examples? Darrell Brooks is the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas Parade incident. The Milwaukee man has been charged with crimes 10 times since 1999. The driver suspected of plowing through the Waukesha parade Sunday – killing six people and injuring nearly 50 others – had an ongoing domestic violence case and was out of custody after prosecutors recommended an “inappropriately low” bail in the case, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said Monday. The six counts of first-degree intentional homicide would carry a penalty of mandatory life in prison. More of the victims may die of injuries sustained in the mayhem he fomented that day, but the initial victims were Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. The sixth victim was a child.Some of the dead were members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a group of grandmothers who perform dance routines for parades and festivals.Sunday’s attack was not the first time Brooks has been accused of running a person over with a vehicle. In an early November case, a woman told police that Brooks purposefully ran her “over with his […]

