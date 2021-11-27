IN a world where vaccine passports are all the rage, the idea of blocking (any) insurance coverage on the same terms occurred to me early on – and here it is. A NY Democrat is proposing precisely that. I’m introducing a bill that allows insurance providers to deny coverage for Covid related treatment to those who refuse to be vaccinated. Do your part or pay your own way. Freedom isn’t free. Freedom isn’t free doesn’t mean what you think it means, New York State Assembly-thing Pat Burke. And you are not at all serious about “the do your own part or pay your own way.” Not as a blanket worldview.
Just about everyone you hate would love that.
But you don’t want people educating their children their way. Heck, I doubt you trust them to do much of anything, being a New York Democrat. But let’s skip that and try to stick to your idiot premise.
On the whole, people who refuse a vaccine are prohibited from receiving treatment if they catch the thing you claim the vaccine exists to prevent.
Even if you could pass it, this won’t stand a chance in court.
Being vaccinated might protect people from the tyrannical musings of […]
Read the whole story at granitegrok.com
