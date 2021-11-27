Dr Aseem Malhotra exposes a link between mRNA vaccines and heart disease in an explosive British news broadcast. Mahotra also outlines other scientific studies that have confirmed the link between Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) in the aftermath of taking the vaccine, but the researchers are fearful to report them. Dr. Malhotra is referencing his own empirical findings with a currently circulating study by renowned cardiologist Dr. Steven Gundry. The most important element of the discussion is ongoing research reflecting data showing the COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines “dramatically increase” a common measure of heart risk in people. The recently published “ warning ” in the journal Circulation by cardiologist Dr. Steven Gundry , known as a pioneer in infant heart transplant surgery, is having reverberations around the cardiology community. Gundry’s analysis was presented at the recent meeting of the American Heart Association. “We conclude that the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.” Within the British media interview Dr. Malhotra cites these studies and his own research to say governments’ should immediately stop mandating the vaccines and […]

