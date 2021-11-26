Reading Time: 3 minutes Concord, NH — That broken clock is right twice as often as anything this Biden Administration can claim. There is absolutely nothing that this group has touched that has worked out well for the American people. Economically, militarily, energy, immigration, security, you name it, nothing has had a happy ending. Period. America celebrated Thanksgiving spending more on the family meal than any Turkey Day ever. With every turkey or pecan pie purchase, we were reminded of the highest inflation in 30 years. I filled my gas tank on the way to the grocery store yesterday. Ironically I got the same 11 gallons I bought on Thanksgiving Eve last year. Last year that fill-up cost me $24.00. This year it took $35.00 for the same purchase. At that pace, driving my car will cost over $500 more in 2021. The gas price increase is not a tax, but it may as well be when caused by bad government policy. Elizabeth Warren went off on petroleum producers this week for exporting natural gas to Europe. Who is she, and the Democrat Senators who signed the letter with her, telling any American company to whom they can sell their products? Interesting […]

