A stunning report by the Washington Free Beacon has revealed how the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms has amassed over 50 million records on US gun owners during Biden’s short time as president. The information was uncovered thanks to a leaked internal document that was provided to the outlet by the 2nd amendment advocacy group Gun Owners of America. According to the leaked ATF document , in the fiscal year 2021, the ATF processed 54.7 million ‘out-of-business’ records that included the personal information and sales records of their customers. Current federal policy dictates that when a licensed gun store goes out of business, its private transaction records are seized by the ATF and stored at a secure facility in West Virginia. The questionable and dangerous practice of collecting this data has rightfully drawn intense backlash from gun-rights advocacy groups because it essentially allows the federal government to create a database of gun owners and keep track of recent firearm purchases, which is unconstitutional and illegal. From the Washington Free Beacon: TRENDING: BREAKING: Sixth Victim Dies — An 8 -Yr-Old Boy — after Black Lives Matter Supporter Barrels His SUV through Waukesha Christmas Parade “When a licensed gun store goes out of business, […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn