Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) announced on Monday that he is running for Texas attorney general.

“Texas I am officially running to be your next Attorney General and will enforce the rule of law,” Gohmert tweeted Monday night. The Texas congressman said earlier this month that he would run only if he received $1 million in campaign contributions by Nov. 19, The Hill reported .

He confirmed that the financial goal was reached in his campaign announcement video posted Monday.

“I’ll have what I need to launch this campaign. I’ll need more, of course, but this will get us started properly,” Gohmert said.

He noted that election integrity will be his priority before criticizing current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for allegedly not working hard until “so many of his most honorable and very top people in the AG’s office left complaining of criminal conduct.”

Gohmert also said that he won’t tolerate “unconstitutional mandates” and that the “invasion across our southern border has to stop.”Earlier this month, Gohmert mentioned he was considering running for the attorney general office, according to The Hill.”I’m willing to run and be the most dedicated attorney general that Texas has ever had, but here’s the problem: I have no money […]