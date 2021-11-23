It’s a best practice for public figures to record conversations anytime they’re interviewed by mainstream media. As so many have learned over the years, their words are often twisted and taken out of context to generate fodder for the tabloids, better known as American corporate media.

Attorney Lin Wood knows this all too well. He recorded a phone interview with a Daily Beast reporter asking about the accusations made last night by Kyle Rittenhouse on Tucker Carlson’s show. The interview was a joke as the reporter continuously attempted to get Wood to say something outrageous.

At one point, Wood was asked if he thought Tucker Carlson was “CIA Deep State,” to which Wood rightly rebuked him. Here’s the interview:

Rittenhouse has accused Wood and attorney John Pierce of keeping him in jail longer than he should have been. According to The Blaze:

“I was in jail for 87 days,” explained Rittenhouse. “Lin Wood was raising money on my behalf, and he held me in jail for 87 days, disrespecting my wishes, put me on media interviews which I should never have done, which he said, ‘Oh, you’re going to go talk to the Washington Post,’ which was not a good idea, along with John Pierce. They said I was safer in jail instead of at home with my family.”

“Your lawyer said that?” asked Carlson.

“My lawyers said that,” Rittenhouse responded. “John Pierce and Lin Wood.”

He went on to accuse them of raising the money for their own personal benefit.

“But 87 days of not being with my family for defending myself and being taken advantage of, being used for a cause by these, by John Pierce and Lin Wood,” Rittenhouse said, “trying to raise money so they can take it for their own benefit, not trying to set me free.”

In the interview with The Daily Beast, Wood asserted his belief that Rittenhouse is being manipulated or misled into believing these things about his former attorney. He made a statement on his Telegram:

Please know that while I am not happy with those individuals and entities engaged in the most recent false accusations against me related to my efforts a year ago for Kyle Rittenhouse, I forgive them and I pray for them. They are influenced by the enemy and know not what they do.

I was hoping that in time, the wonderful Patriots who rallied to help Kyle when he needed help by donating to #FightBack would be recognized for their efforts and sacrifices for Kyle. I thank them for what they did even if others choose not to do so.

It is not about me. I try my imperfect best to always make it about you. God promises to take care of my needs so that I can spend my time glorifying Him and helping other people, even strangers.

I have now said enough about the Rittenhouse matter. Enough is enough. I am thankful that Kyle was acquitted. I continue to pray for him and his mother. Having spoken my peace to reveal TRUTH, I can now again focus on other matters like FIXING 2020.

We must get 2020 right or we will get nothing right. FIX 2020 OR BUST!!!

