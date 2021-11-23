Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is so confident in her ability to mobilize Democrats that she now claims they would not have lost in Virginia if they had only asked for her help. “Before the Virginia elections, it was very clear that our help and our participation was not wanted or asked for,” AOC said in a new interview. “I think it’s just sad. I think it was a mistake. We saw a big youth turnout collapse. Not a single person asked me to send an e-mail, not even to my own list. And then they turn around and say ‘It’s their fault.’ When I think it was communicated quite expressly that we were unwelcome to pitch in.” Speaking to the New York Times, AOC went on to say that Democrats will lose big time if they do not pass President Joe Biden’s nearly $2 trillion spending plan. While some Democrats wanted to slow spending with their electoral losses, AOC is calling on her party to double down. “I think that if we pass the Build Back Better Act as the House passed it, that we have a shot to go back to our communities and say we delivered,” she said. “But that’s […]

Read the whole story at trishintel.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker