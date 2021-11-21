Source: Screenshot via Twitter Following Sunday evening’s mass casualty event in which a vehicle plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, authorities provided more information in a press conference held around 8:00 p.m. central time. Speaking to reporters, Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson provided scant details about a responsible party or potential motivation, only saying that authorities have a “person of interest in custody” along with the red SUV that “struck more than 20 individuals” causing “some fatalities.” Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said there were multiple fatalities but is not releasing more details at this time. Thompson said a person is in custody and police have recovered the vehicle involved. 11 adults and 12 children were transported to six hospitals. — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) November 22, 2021 Chief Thompson refrained from providing a concrete number of fatalities because next of kin were still being notified and therefore his department would “not release information on fatalities at this time.” Waukesha Fire Chief Steven Howard stated that there were 23 individuals — 11 adults and 12 “pediatric patients” — transported to six area hospitals. The fire department’s response time was helped by the fact some vehicles and personnel were taking part in the […]

Read the whole story at townhall.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn