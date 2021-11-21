Dr. Anthony Fauci says his view of wearing a mask in public has evolved with “the science” since he declared on “60 Minutes” early in the pandemic that people shouldn’t go around town wearing them.

Article by Art Moore from our news partners at WND News Center.

But judging by his actions, his latest assessment of “the science” appears to be that people need to wear a mask only around those they don’t trust.

Politico, citing Washington Post writer and author Sally Quinn, reported Fauci was at a book party last Tuesday night for Jonathan Karl where the White House coronavirus adviser was taking his mask off and on depending on whom he was around.

Quinn, who was married to famed Post editor Ben Bradlee until his death, has known Fauci since he was a young NIH doctor. She asked him why he holding his mask at the party, where guests had to show proof of vaccination.

“I said, ‘You seem pretty ambivalent about your mask’ because no one else was wearing one,” Quinn told Politico’s Playbook.

“He said, ‘I just decided that if anyone came up that I didn’t know, I would put my mask on.’”

Quinn said there were “paparazzi” around Fauci trying to catch him without a mask on.

“He was being safe,” Quinn said in Fauci’s defense.

“He knew everyone was vaccinated. If it was someone we knew, he would trust them, and if it was somebody else, he didn’t.”

In a March 2020 interview with “60 Minutes,” Fauci warned of “unintended consequences,” saying there’s “no reason to be walking around with a mask” in “the middle of an outbreak.”

Fauci later said he told Americans they didn’t need to wear a mask because he wanted to ensure there was enough supply for frontline workers.

However, at the time of his interview, the executive director of the World Health Organization health emergencies program, Dr. Mike Ryan, said there was “no specific evidence to suggest that the wearing of masks by the mass population has any potential benefit.”

“In fact, there’s some evidence to suggest the opposite in the misuse of wearing a mask properly or fitting it properly,” he said.

The World Health Organization at the time recommended people not wear face masks unless they are sick with COVID-19 or caring for someone who is sick.

In March 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control also said masks “are usually not recommended” in “non-health care settings.”

Fauci and others later argued the science had evolved. However, a study earlier this year by the University of Louisville was among many that found that state mask mandates did not help slow the spread of COVID-19. A CDC study in October 2020 indicated that Americans were adhering to mask mandates, but the requirements didn’t appear to have slowed or stopped the spread of the coronavirus. And further, it found, mask-wearing has negative effects. The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons has compiled a page of “Mask Facts” showing that the consensus prior to the coronavirus pandemic was that the effectiveness of mask-wearing by the general public in slowing the spread of a virus is unproven, and there’s evidence it does more harm than good.

Denmark, Norway and Sweden are among the many European nations not requiring masks for school children. Norway has never recommended face masks for schools, and the Norwegian Institute of Public Health explicitly advises against masking primary school-aged children. In Sweden, masks are no longer recommended on public transit, even at rush hour.

In most of the United Kingdom, the New York Times reported, elementary school children and their teachers were not required to wear masks during the delta surge there earlier this year.

A study of masked German schoolchildren published June 30 in the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics found carbon dioxide content in “inhaled air” was at least three-fold higher than German law allows. Complaints by children regarding mask-wearing registered in a German database included irritability, headache and reluctance to go to school. The JAMA paper cited the “dead-space volume of the masks, which collects exhaled carbon dioxide quickly after a short time.”

An analysis published in Nature magazine found that N95 masks do offer some protection from airborne viral diseases, but the common surgical mask, which has holes bigger than the SARS-CoV-2 virus, loses any efficacy after about 20 minutes because of the buildup of vapor from breathing.

Vice President Kamala Harris recently was captured on video pulling off her mask as she walked up to a crowd of supporters:

Image from NIH Gallery via Flickr, CC BY-NC 2.0.

