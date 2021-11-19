A health worker draws a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Miami, Fla., on Aug. 5, 2021. (Marco Bello/Reuters) The Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) on Friday authorized boosters of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for all Americans 18 or older. “The FDA has determined that the currently available data support expanding the eligibility of a single booster dose of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to individuals 18 years of age and older,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. An FDA analysis of immune response data supported the decision. For Moderna’s vaccine, the FDA analyzed how 149 participants from the original clinical studies reacted after being given a third dose. For Pfizer’s shot, the FDA analyzed the immune response of approximately 200 participants who got a booster. Those who got a booster had higher antibody levels than those who did not. Studies and real-world data show the vaccines protect well against infection and hospitalization in the months after the primary series. But after a certain point, the antibody levels begin dropping and the effectiveness plummets against infection and decreases to a lesser extent against severe disease. The drop is […]

Read the whole story at www.theepochtimes.com

