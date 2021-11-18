Mark Meadows was with Representative Matt Gaetz in a discussion of all going on in Washington DC. In Episode 16 of Matt Gaetz’s Firebrand, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joins Congressman Matt Gaetz and advocates for removing the 13 Republicans who support Biden’s agenda from lead committee positions, reviews the bad job performance of current House GOP leadership, and shares critical behind-the-scenes moments with President Trump. Mark Meadows shared the following in the interview with Representative Matt Gaetz. This starts at 25:21.: There’s no difference between Republicans ruling and Democrats ruling, and that’s a strong statement. But let me just say this. Obviously, we want to make sure Republicans have the gavel. We want to control a number of those things, but here’s the other part of it. If you’re always going to have the dirty dozen or at this point a baker’s dozen actually go and side with the other team then, I can tell you I heard it from all over the country, what in the world is going on? We give them a win? But it also talks about leadership…There shouldn’t be a dime’s worth of money going to those individuals if they’re […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

https://rumble.com/embed/vms5cm/?pub=1wxk5