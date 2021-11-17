241 murders. In a city that was considered relatively safe as recently as three years ago, the sharp increase in homicides has correlated with radical leftist policies that have been implemented in the city in recent years. And conservative show host Todd Starnes lays the blame squarely on Democrats.

According to Mighty99:

“Memphis is a city that has been controlled for generations by Democrats who refuse to give the police the resources they need to fight crime,” Starnes said. “Commuters are afraid to drive on Interstate 240 because they might be targeted by a serial sniper. People are afraid to go downtown because they might become victims of street violence. And now this.”

Starnes said the skyrocketing crime rate is what happens when all lives no longer matter.

“The Democrats have turned our beautiful, once thriving city into a crime-infested war zone – from Airways Boulevard to Rhodes College,” Starnes said. “And we have only ourselves to blame for that because we continue to elect anti-cop activists to the city council.

Starnes’ remarks were prompted by reports of a broad-daylight shooting in front of a cookie shop. As Mighty99 reports:

Beloved Memphis rapper Young Dolph was gunned down in broad daylight at Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard. Maurice Hill, the owner of the shop where the shooting happened, told FOX13his employees said Young Dolph, 36, walked into the store to buy cookies.

Someone then drove up and then shot and killed the 36-year-old musician just before 1 p.m. at the bakery in South Memphis, Fox 13 reported.Police Chief CJ Davis said the rapper, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide,” Davis said. “Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence.”

Police have not released any information about a potential motive for the shooting or a suspect.

Residents and law enforcement started becoming alarmed by an increase in murders from 2016-2019 when the city averaged around 30 murders per 100,000 residents. But it spiked in 2020 to over 44 murders per 100,000 and 2021 is on pace to eclipse last year’s numbers.

Calls to defund police were prevalent in Memphis just as they’ve been in most major Democrat-run cities. The result has been a disgruntled police force and emboldened criminals. Violent crimes are up along with murders.

One of the most challenging goals for the Republican Party is to take over leadership in left-leaning cities. Crime may be the factor that finally wakes residents up to the reality that Democrat policies encourage violence, destitution, and division.

Image by Slyguy1255, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

