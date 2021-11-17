A man wearing a mask skates in front of the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, Calif., on May 9, 2020. (Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images) The downtown Los Angeles Staples Center is getting a new name, stakeholders announced late Tuesday. The venue, which opened in 1999, will be called Crypto.com Arena for the next 20 years following a deal between the Singapore cryptocurrency exchange and Staples Center owner Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG). “Recognizing these technologies will be at the forefront of powering the future of culture, creativity, and entertainment in Los Angeles,”the Staples Center and AEG said in a joint statement. The new name as well as the new logo and other branding will be unveiled on Christmas Day when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets, according to the statement. All of the center’s external signage will be replaced by June 2022. The new deal includes official designations across Crypto.com Arena, L.A. LIVE, Microsoft Theater, The Novo, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the LA Kings, which will strategically place the digital currency exchange “at the forefront of the global sports and live-entertainment industry for the next 20 years.” While the statement did not say how much Crypto.com, which was founded in […]

