British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a press conference yesterday [ Video Here ] where he announced the U.K. COVID mitigation policy will now require citizens of the U.K. to undergo booster jabs. The government approved definition of “ fully vaccinated ” will now require the citizens to take booster shots in order to remain compliant. Comrades, the collective aspirations of the Ministry of COVID Health, have determined the booster program is the best way to transfer taxpayer funds to the pharmaceutical corporations who are now in control of government. Our community health COVID authorization passport is now contingent upon our obedience to an undetermined number of ongoing jabs. . There are many concerning issues; however, the alarming aspect is to consider that through COVID the government now controls the definitions of “ fully vaccinated “, and that definition is what opens newly constructed gates permitting your freedom. Regardless of how you feel about the vaccine, the ability of a government to modify a definition of your physical being – that then permits your freedom, should be beyond alarming. ♦ Big Picture – The COVID Passport, now currently deployed in Europe and Australia, becomes the vector for entry into a digital identification […]

Read the whole story at theconservativetreehouse.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker