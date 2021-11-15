Steve Bannon has been arrested by the FBI. He surrendered to their custody Monday morning and expected to go before the judge later today.

According to ABC News:

Former President Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon on Monday surrendered to the FBI on charges of criminal contempt of Congress stemming from his refusal to cooperate with the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Bannon on Friday was charged with two counts of contempt for failure to comply with a committee subpoena to produce any records and testify about what he knew about the assault. He was expected to be arraigned on the charges later Monday. His attorney has claimed in repeated letters to the committee that Bannon’s communications with Trump were privileged.

The indictment sets off what will likely be a contentious legal battle with significant ramifications for the Jan. 6 committee as it seeks to compel other witnesses to testify about the events leading up to the attempted insurrection, including any communications they may have had with Trump.

Bannon joins the long list of patriots being unjustly held by federal law enforcement stemming from the events that happened at the Capitol Building on January 6. But as he and his attorneys have argued, the subpoena issued by the House committee is unlawful, citing executive privilege; the President of the United States and those he communicates with have rights that trump the witch-hunting committee’s subpoenas.

We will see how this plays out. Bannon is a fighter. He will take the battle to the committee and to AG Merrick Garland’s lawless Department of Justice.

