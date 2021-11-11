CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Multiple people seen walking out of an #Oxford grocery store yesterday morning with shopping carts full of items they didn’t pay for… Details from police -> https://t.co/tfNcZLgwZC pic.twitter.com/CKlsdfMCNY

Who needs to work for a living any more when we’re seeing, time and time again that all you have to do is mask up, fill a shopping cart, and casually walk out of any number of stores with no one daring to try to stop you?

And we already know that store employees are least likely to get involved lest they lose their jobs.

Well, the upside-down tragicomedy has spawned yet another sequel. What now?

You could be forgiven for assuming the latest brazen, caught-on-camera theft took place in California, where lenient laws have emboldened many crooks.

No, this time it happened — of all places — in Oxford, Connecticut. Cellphone video recorded four masked individuals loading shopping carts full of unpaid-for merchandise from the Market 32 store into a pair of SUVs just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, WFSB-TV reported .

The clip shows the quartet silently and frantically tossing items into their waiting vehicles as onlookers just watch and record video.At least two of the witnesses likely were store employees, as one is heard on video yelling to another to not interfere: “Don’t! You’re gonna get fired! That’s why prices go up because of these [bleeped word]. Can’t get a job […]