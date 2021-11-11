CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Multiple people seen walking out of an #Oxford grocery store yesterday morning with shopping carts full of items they didn’t pay for… Details from police -> https://t.co/tfNcZLgwZC pic.twitter.com/CKlsdfMCNY
— WFSB Channel 3 (@WFSBnews) November 10, 2021
Who needs to work for a living any more when we’re seeing, time and time again that all you have to do is mask up, fill a shopping cart, and casually walk out of any number of stores with no one daring to try to stop you?
And we already know that store employees are least likely to get involved lest they lose their jobs.
Well, the upside-down tragicomedy has spawned yet another sequel. What now?
You could be forgiven for assuming the latest brazen, caught-on-camera theft took place in California, where lenient laws have emboldened many crooks.
No, this time it happened — of all places — in Oxford, Connecticut. Cellphone video recorded four masked individuals loading shopping carts full of unpaid-for merchandise from the Market 32 store into a pair of SUVs just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, WFSB-TV reported .
The clip shows the quartet silently and frantically tossing items into their waiting vehicles as onlookers just watch and record video.At least two of the witnesses likely were store employees, as one is heard on video yelling to another to not interfere: “Don’t! You’re gonna get fired! That’s why prices go up because of these [bleeped word]. Can’t get a job […]
Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach.
If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker