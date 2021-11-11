Joe Biden is the paragon of “wokeness” that Democrats wanted. He defeated a sea of contenders for the Democratic nomination for president, including several persons of color. He then allegedly received more votes than anyone in American history.

On top of all of that, Joe Biden is a blatant racist. He has demonstrated this many times throughout his five decades in Washington DC and continues to let his racism shine through today. Here’s the latest example, and while some will say it was just one of Biden’s famous gaffes, notice how easily it rolls off his tongue. It was the clearest thing he said – twice – in the entire speech.

Biden refers to “that great negro pitcher” Satchel Paige pic.twitter.com/ikFdGaixZT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 11, 2021

For those who may be Biden’s age, it’s generally not considered acceptable to refer to Black people – or anyone else – as a “negro.” The antiquated word is an aspect of the racist history the radical left loves to claim is still alive today. They are right. The alleged President of the United States embodies that racism well.

Predictably, nobody in mainstream media is saying a word. They are treating it like it never happened. Imagine, for a moment, what they would have said if Donald Trump said the exact same words. They’d be calling for a third impeachment.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn