Digital Dossier/Sisa.ch A Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) board member allegedly and “unknowingly” made public, files contained in a “digital dossier,” exposing parents and other individuals in the community. The Dossier contains, among other things, both public and private documents and information; credit scores, court documents, social media posts, photos, and video of parents who oppose policies set forth by SUSD. AZInformer provided UncoverDC with a Google Drive and a local article on the subject late Tuesday evening. The partially redacted screenshot below of the Google Drive shows all of the files contained. An .MP4 file named “Bodycam JMG Kitchen” is in the lower-left corner of the screenshot. The .MP4 video file allegedly shows Jann-Michael Greenburg’s (President of the school board) father, Michael, wearing a bodycam in his son’s kitchen. His son says “Hi Dad” to him as his father talks about issues related to the school district. It also shows the same man talking with parents about a local mother who has actively fought SUSD policies on CRT and masks. Dressed in a motorcycle helmet and bodycam, he calls her “a lunatic” in the video. Reportedly the Google Drive was first unearthed in August when Jann-Michael Greenburg allegedly sent a […]

Read the whole story at uncoverdc.com

