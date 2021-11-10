Opposition to the Covid-19 “vaccines” crosses the political spectrum, though data seems to indicate right-leaning Americans are far more likely to be against the jabs and their mandates than their left-leaning counterparts. The LGBTQ+ community also crosses political lines, as Ric Grenell and others have clearly demonstrated, but generally the lifestyle is associated with the political left.

These facts make it ironic that the key to debunking the notion that the vaccines are effective may be in data collected within the LGBTQ+ community. Data compiled by the Human Rights Campaign, a leading LGBTQ+ activist group, points to two inconvenient facts that contradict the narrative that vaccines are effective. On one hand, the LGBTQ+ community has an extremely high vaccination rate of 91% compared to the general population. On the other hand, they are 43% more likely to have contracted Covid-19.

According to the study:

91% of LGBTQ+ adults surveyed in the survey were fully vaccinated.

20% of LGBTQ+ adults surveyed said they have tested positive for COVID-19 or are “pretty sure” they have had it despite not receiving an official diagnosis, compared to only 14% of all adults in the United States.

The data contradicts what we’ve been told about the vaccines. While this data is not enough to draw the conclusion that the vaccines do not work, it is interesting enough to spark further research. Allegedly, having a higher percentage of people vaccinated within a group should mean a lower positive test rate for Covid-19. But data from multiple sources indicates this is not true.

The CDC and other members of the “vaxx-nanny” club have switched their propaganda techniques in recent weeks. They reluctantly admit that vaccinated people are not less likely to contract or spread the disease. Now, they’re referencing the experimental drugs as “protection” against serious infections, claiming that the jabs prevent hospitalizations and deaths. Separate data has shown this may not be the case, especially in areas where vaccination rates are high but hospitalizations continue to rise.

Unfortunately, we should not expect a real studies to be done on any of this. The vaccine-friendly scientific community has been reluctant to explore any hypothesis that could indicate the inefficacy of the vaccines. They know if they do so, their funding could dry up because breaking from the government-approved narrative does not endear politicians to contrarian scientists.

An article on Free West Media highlighted the higher adoption of vaccinations within the LGBTQ+ community. I’m posting it here because it reveals how the narrative is being spun as a clear positive for vaccinations. The group is proud that their community is so heavily vaccinated while barely touching on the fact that they are also more susceptible to the disease. It demonstrates another example of the disconnections between facts and narratives that have been rampant throughout the pandemic era. Here’s the article, followed by further commentary:

Some 92 percent of American LGBTQs took the jab

In a Human Rights Campaign Foundation survey, led by Community Marketing & Insights and supported by The Rockefeller Foundation, data on LGBTQ+ adults and Covid-19 vaccinations in the US show that this community has bought into Big Pharma marketing in a big way.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, is the “educational” unit of America’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization. It released new data showing that the vast majority of homosexual adults in the US have had at least one injection for Covid-19.

Despite high vaccination rates in this community, they were more likely to get Covid-19 compared to all adults in the United States.

The Rockefeller Foundation funded this first-of-its-kind LGBTQ-focused jab data through the Community Marketing & Insights’ (CMI) 15th annual LGBTQ Community Survey involving 15 000 respondents of this community.

“We are encouraged to see evidence that suggests such a strong majority of the LGBTQ+ community who responded to the survey have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. The science is clear: vaccines are our way forward and out of this pandemic. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation will continue working with our partners to ensure that no one in our community is left behind. We are proud to work with The Rockefeller Foundation and Community Marketing & Insights on the release of this essential data.”

Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training, pointed out that even though vaccination rates may vary within the community, the rates are well above the rates for various general adult populations, defying racial, gender and age barriers.

In terms of race and ethnicity, 90 percent of Latin respondents, 85 percent of black respondents, 96 percent of Asian and 85 percent of Native American and Middle Eastern gays, have had at least one jab while more than 90 percent of “cisgender lesbians”, “cisgender gays” and “transgender and non-binary” people have received at least one shot. And in terms of age, the data looked much the same.

The Rockefeller Foundation called the release “crucial data” because it would help to increase “vaccination rates among communities of color”. According to the foundation “the Human Rights Campaign Foundation gives us the opportunity to better understand the impact of Covid-19 on LGBTQ communities of color.”

CMI Senior Director of Research, David Paisley noted about the survey that higher percentages of the LGBTQ community were liberals, lived in blue states, and in urban areas, which explained the high rate of vaccination in this group. Participants notably had high education levels, but even those with no more than a high school diploma still had an 87 percent vaccination rate.

“We also see that COVID isolation significantly impacted LGBTQ people, which may have motivated quick vaccination to reenter the community,” according to Paisley.

The pandemic has led to social and financial loss for POC gays. Those surveyed were more likely than white LGBTQs to have experienced a negative financial impact during the pandemic. While vaccination rates were high, Covid-19 not only took a toll on the financial well-being among respondents.

The survey found that 59 percent of LGBTQ respondents reported that Covid-19 made them feel socially isolated, and 50 percent of respondents reported that it impacted their mental health.

Meanwhile, a former Florida congressional candidate and self-described “powerhouse progressive and LGBT” Richard Rowe, who had continuously heaped scorn on the unvaccinated, died after his second Pfizer injection. Rowe ran for seats in the Florida House of Representative and the US House of Representatives in 2020. He lost in the primaries in the previous and dropped out before the primaries in the latter race.

His public hatred and vitriol towards the unvaccinated at every opportunity was quite remarkable: “I really don’t give a shit what happens to you,” he said on social media, referring to the unvaccinated. Previously he had welcomed the demise of these people as a “darwinian” inevitability since they belong at “the bottom of the food chain”.

The GoFundMe page set up to pay for his funeral however stated: “Ricky was that guy who had everyone else’s best interest at heart well before his own.”

One of the reasons we press forward despite the uphill climb of disseminating truthful information the vaccines is because we never know when news we share can spread virally through our reporting or from other news outlets. We need the truth to come out and be spread widely among the population if we have any hope of defeating medical tyranny in the long run. As long as there are so many people being misled by government, mainstream media, Big Tech, academia, the healthcare industry, or any of Big Pharma's many minions, having the truth on our side will not be enough.

We need people to wake up to the reality of Pandemic Panic Theater. It’s challenging to convince people they’ve been conned because people do not enjoy feeling like they weren’t smart enough to recognize the agenda at play against them. But we keep fighting. We keep publishing more stories and hammering out more podcasts. Those who want to help us can donate here.

