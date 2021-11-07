Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan A California high school teacher is being investigated by their school after parents and students took issue with a quiz given to students last week that included a question appearing to criticize conservatives. The multiple-choice question asked a social science class at Whitney High School in Rocklin to identify “a group of complete idiots,” with possible answers being: “A) KKK; B) all of Florida; C) Fox news; D) Texans.” Parent Jessa Krissovich, who shared a screenshot of the question with FOX40 Sacramento , told the news outlet that “it sounded unbelievable.” “We all have different beliefs,” Krissovich said. “This is the United States and we all come from different backgrounds and everybody should be okay with who they are.” Another parent, who wished to remain anonymous, told the station that comments targeting Republicans are not uncommon for this social studies teacher but that this is the first time they are being looked into.A former student of the teacher, Joel Alquicira, told KCRA-TV that he understands the teacher is “just trying to make a joke” but that this type of question “shouldn’t be on a test.”The school’s principal, Justin Cutts, sent a message to staff, students and families after concerns […]

