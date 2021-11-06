Guest post by Lawrence Selin and Anna Chen Despite the overwhelming scientific evidence that COVID-19 could not have evolved in nature and, therefore, must have been created in a laboratory, it came as no surprise that U.S. intelligence agencies released an inconclusive report about its origin. The U.S. intelligence agencies are part of a permanent U.S. federal bureaucracy, which is controlled by a rich and powerful few, who are profiting enormously from their collaboration with the Chinese Communist Party. Similar to the Chinese Communist Party’s use of China and the Chinese people, the oligarchs do not consider the United States a nation, but simply a land and people to exploit. TRENDING: “Ha Ha Ha! That is Hilarious!” – Biden Energy Secretary Laughs When Asked About Biden’s Plans to Bring Gas Prices Down (VIDEO) Those rich and powerful few hire Democrats and Republicans and other stooges willing to sell out America for cash. Like Judas goats, who lead sheep and cattle to the slaughter, U.S. traitorous elites are helping the Chinese Communist Party plunder America and kill Americans. The tale of Xiang Gao is illustrative of that point. He is a Chinese Communist Party scientist, who was involved in the […]

