Another January 6 protester has been sentenced to prison time and a hefty fine. Texas real estate agent Jenna Ryan is the latest patriot to be made into an example by our judiciary system that opposes conservatives while embracing the woke mentality that keeps Antifa and BLM domestic terrorists on the streets.

Ryan announced her sentence on Twitter:

“I’m just gonna make a blanket statement to all the people that are calling me and texting me. You win!!! I’m going to prison. So you don’t need to contact me anymore. Pop champagne and then rejoice. But just leave me alone. Thank you.”

Her frustration was clear after months of harassment by mainstream media and vitriol from leftists on social media. Considering the short amount of time she spent inside the Capitol Building and the lack of violent or destructive activities, her punishment seems excessive. According to CBS DFW:

Ryan, who flew to Washington, D.C. on a private plane and livestreamed the events at the Capitol while promoting her business, was sentenced to 60 days in prison and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. The 51-year-old, who admitted that she “paraded, demonstrated, or picketed” inside the nation’s Capitol must also pay $500 to the Architect of the Capitol.

She clarified her conviction on Twitter:

“I am not Going to prison for the things that I said, or standing in front of the broken window. Its for walking in Capitol for 2 mins & what the judge says is to serve a deterrence to others since I have a high profile (Which I got after the fact thanks to MSM smear campaign).”

The entire purpose of the trials and convictions of people who entered the Capitol on January 6 is to dissuade activism by patriots across the country. It has been working; events that used to fill up easily have struggled to find an audience. Conservatives and others who love this country and who would normally protest the horrible series of policies and events that have befallen us since the 2020 election are often staying home, fearful of Deep State actions that could entrap us.

Know this: The powers-that-be don’t really believe people like Jenna Ryan deserves jail time for their actions. They want to intimidate patriots and gaslight the nation into believing we’re domestic terrorists. We cannot allow their actions to make us compliant.

