Western Australia can’t explain why their hospitals are full. It’s not Covid-19; the tyrannical nation has done a fine job of keeping the disease and people’s freedoms thoroughly in check. Nevertheless, the hospitals are overloaded and nobody in the government seems to have an answer as to why.

According to a Twitter thread by Justin Clarke:

1/ In a press conference on October 31st, 2021, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan revealed the state's hospital system is under extraordinary pressure. And they don't know why. (The state has recorded 1,112 Covid cases in total since the beginning of the pandemic). pic.twitter.com/3daGpzQJRs — Justin Clarke (@justsee) November 4, 2021

3/ "Our hospitals are under enormous pressure." "This is the same in Tasmania, South Australia, New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria." "Enormous Pressure. This has been something no-one has ever seen before. The growth in demand in our hospitals." — Justin Clarke (@justsee) November 4, 2021

5/ Later McGowan reveals excess hospitalisations in a number of groups: "A couple of things that would help. If we could get the people who should be in aged care homes, out of hospitals, and into aged care that would help a lot, and there's 100 or 200 or so of those people." — Justin Clarke (@justsee) November 4, 2021

7/ "…other states are going through the same thing." It's a surprising admission: that numerous states in Australia – many virtually untouched by Covid – are seeing significant increases in hospitalisations. And they don't really know why. — Justin Clarke (@justsee) November 4, 2021

9/ But that reasoning seems particularly weak in the case of many states McGowan mentions, including his own, esp. as lockdowns didn't feature prominently at all. Remember McGowan said: "This has been something no-one has ever seen before". It's unprecedented. — Justin Clarke (@justsee) November 4, 2021

Addendum: the original live recording is available here:https://t.co/rfQrUw2zkK — Justin Clarke (@justsee) November 4, 2021

Generally when we’re dealing with adverse reactions from the Covid-19 “vaccines,” we know definitively based on the timeframe. If someone is perfectly healthy and then suddenly develops myocarditis within days or weeks after their jabs, it’s the injections that did it. In this case, we can’t know for sure what’s causing the hospitals to fill up because we have no data regarding the timeframe between vaccination and ailments.

We also do not know the longer term effects of the vaccines. Some people are approaching their one-year anniversary of being vaxxed, and while that’s not long term it’s enough time for some of the side effects to start to appear. Australia is the peculiar case with so few who have developed natural immunity to the disease, so we will get to see cleaner data about how a vaxxed-only population reacts to the jabs.

This really is a mystery, but as Clarke noted, it cannot be immediately rejected that there’s a correlation between jabs and non-Covid hospitalizations when one of the most vaxxed nations in the world with so few Covid cases is seeing their hospitals flooded.

