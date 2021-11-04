The left has a tactic they have become extremely adept at in recent years. They use projection to gaslight the masses into believing their crimes and sins are actually the crimes and sins of their opponents. Nearly every instance would be easily discovered and debunked if we had a Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that wasn’t in lockstep with Democrats. Instead of exposing them, our national press enables and covers for them.

The arrest of Igor Danchenko, a Russian-born analyst living in the US, and the implication of Trump impeachment witness Fiona Hill have opened up the floodgates of truth. And while there is still so much we do not know about the Russiagate investigation, we can say with a certainty that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s role was NOT to find wrongdoing but to coverup the wrongdoing perpetrated by the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

As Sean Davis from The Federalist noted:

“It’s beyond obvious with this Steele associate indictment that the entire Mueller probe was designed to cover up the fact that the Hillary Clinton campaign and FBI colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election and then run a coup against Trump after he won.’

Greg Price posted:

“Democrats funded the Steele Dossier and Democratic operatives colluded with Russian nationals to frame Trump as a Russian agent, yet Robert Mueller somehow missed all of it while investigating this for two years.

“Mueller spent half of his report talking about how Trump may have obstructed the investigation into the crime of Russian collusion that came from Democratic operatives who were actually colluding with Russia.”

What’s worse is that mainstream media knew from the beginning that something was fishy. Those who didn’t were suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome and the incompetence inherent with “journalists” who choose to ignore facts for the sake of their preferred narrative. We’ve seen this over and over for the past decade, starting with the Obama regime, ramping up into the Trump era, and continuing full-swing into the Biden-Harris regime.

We will updated this story with more information as it comes out.

BREAKING: Trump impeachment witness Fiona Hill implicated in criminal Steele Dossier operation — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 4, 2021

At this point anyone with an ounce of awareness knows the Deep State and mainstream media tag-teamed on the Russia Hoax. But now we know it wasn’t just to frame Donald Trump. It was to cover up the crimes of the Democrats and Hillary Clinton.

