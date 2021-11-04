IDF Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr. Andreas P. Louka. Photo: Ministry of Defense Israel has clinched an agreement to build an electronic land surveillance and information system for Cyprus’s defense establishment along the United Nation’s Buffer Zone, also known as the Green Line. The government-to-government agreement was signed by Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, Director of the International Defense Cooperation (SIBAT) and the Cypriot Ministry of Defense, Israel’s defense ministry stated. The monitoring system, which is intended to help monitor the inflow of irregular immigrants and smuggling activity along the dividing line, will be developed by Israel’s Elbit Systems as part of a three-year contract worth $32 million, Cypriot Defense Ministry spokesperson Christos Pieris told the Cyprus news agency. The electronic surveillance system, which will be installed at various points along the 112-mile long Green Line, will produce images 24 hours a day and also gather military intelligence. Since 1974, the UN-controlled Buffer Zone separates the Turkish-controlled north of the Mediterranean island and the Greek Cypriot south. Ambassador of Israeli in Cyprus Oren Anolik said that the agreement marked an “important aspect of the excellent Israel-Cyprus bilateral cooperation.” A […]

Read the whole story at www.algemeiner.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker