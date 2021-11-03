Omar Bello Reyes, 24, is wanted in connection with the shooting of a 58-year-old man in Terra Bella. Reyes was previously arrested for what the Post Millennial describes as “read[ing] a poem criticizing ICE before the Kern County Board of Supervisors” in 2019. I’m pretty sure there’s more to that, though.
But he was in ICE custody on a $50,000 bail when from over the hills the NFL Players Coalition, an SJW program headed up by some dimwitted football players, came to the rescue and helped post Reyes’ bail. Two other organizations pitched in to free the criminal: the New York Immigration Freedom Fund and National Bail Fund Network.
I’m really wondering why so many organizations feel the need to keep our streets packed with criminals. It doesn’t make much sense, does it?
Reyes is also facing a litany of felony drug and gun charges from this past September—which one would think would have earned him a bail revocation, but I guess that’s not how things work anymore. And now, because some twits in shoulder pads and some bleeding-heart liberal organizations just had to free this guy, he has killed a man.
Two other men have already been arrested in connection to the […]
