If, like me, you enjoy your daily coffee habit but tire of the ever-increasing number of globalist coffee companies out there that seem to hate everything that America stands for (while profiting from us), you’re liable to be interested in pro-American coffee companies owned by Americans who actually love America.
After a bit of digging on what are the most patriotic coffee companies in America, here is a list of some of my favorites. So brew up a cup and enjoy.
Disaster Coffee
Another of the pro-American coffee companies you can’t go wrong with is Disaster Coffee. Owned by James Walton of the Prepper Broadcasting Network. (I have a podcast called The Last American on the Preppers’ Broadcasting Network. You should check it out.) Disaster Coffee has a wide variety of choices all at very affordable prices.
Civil Unrest Medium Roast, Pandemic Dark Roast, and all other coffees hover right around the $15 range per bag, making this one of the most accessible coffee sellers on this list. One of the things which sets them apart from other coffee companies as well is that they also sell green coffee beans.
They call them their Bunker Beans. If you’ve been doing any research on storing coffee long-term you know that green coffee beans are one of the best ways of doing so. You have to roast them yourself before you use them (here’s how). This helps to ensure that your coffee is fresh for as long as possible.
You can easily pick up 5 pounds of Bunker Beans for $40 here at this company that’s pro-freedom, a supporter of the Second Amendment (redundant with pro-freedom, I know), and that supports disaster relief organizations throughout the US after Murphy’s Law strikes.
I’ve only tried their Category 6 and Pandemic, but the Pandemic is our favorite roast around here.
Freedom 1 Coffee
Aside from being veteran-owned and operated (by active-duty Army officer, Lawton Wilson), Freedom 1 Coffee also gives you 10% off your first order. If you go ahead and stock up on your first purchase (you know, because of future worsening supply chain shortages), that could result in quite a substantial savings.
Their coffee comes in right around the $15 range, with some of their more noteworthy blends including Blackbird Top Secret, Patriot Brazilian Coffee, and Charge Ethiopian Coffee.
Freedom 1 does a lot to support American troops as well, donating part of their proceeds to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, Tunnel to Towers, Wreaths Across America, and Operation Restored Warrior.
And just in case you were wondering, no, they don’t carry tea. As Lawton spells out on the site, the only tea he enjoys is in the harbor.
Minuteman Coffee
Familiar with the work of Glen Tate (299 Days) or Shelby Gallagher (The Divide)? If so, you’ll be happy to know that this is the coffee that works with them on their podcast Prepping 2.0. The majority of Minuteman Coffee products cost, ahem, $17.76, but the increased price is due to your purchasing 16 oz. bags when you buy their coffee rather than the 12 oz. bags that most other coffee companies out there sell.
Some of their noteworthy brews are their Betsy Ross (Colombian Light Roast), Don’t Tread on Me (Signature Dark Roast), Come and Take It (Colombian Dark Roast), and their decaf brew – Liberal Tears.
Beard Vet Excellence Coffee
If you’re somebody who doesn’t want just black coffee then you’ll like the options Beard Vet brings to the table. You will find coffees such as Guerilla Nilla (French vanilla), Combat Crunch (caramel roasted vanilla nut), Dress Blues (blueberry and pecan medium roast) at Beard Vet. All for the very reasonable price of around $13 a bag.
They offer free shipping on purchases over $35 as well, so if you stock up now and grab a couple of bags for Christmas presents as well, you can save yourself a pretty penny.
They do a number of sales throughout the course of the year that can only be described as fantastic (coffee for $10/bag, anyone?), and have done a lot of work in the past helping disabled vets and Gold Star families.
This is definitely one of the pro-American coffee companies you’re going to want to keep your eyes on.
Revere Coffee Company
While they don’t’ have as many options as many of the other guys out there, it’s hard to argue with $13 a bag. Here you can find your standard light, medium, and dark roasts in their Freedom, Liberty, and The Patriot coffees.
And if you’re going to purchase coffee from a company that donates some of the proceeds to charity, it may as well go towards anti-brainwashing agencies such as PragerU and Turning Point USA.
Check out local options as well.
You may be surprised what you can find locally, too. And we’re all about shortening the supply chain here at The Organic Prepper.
One of the things I will say is to definitely see what’s in your area. More and more people are turning to the local coffee roastery scene. You’re bound to find options sourced near you. And, you may even get the chance to talk to the owner personally.
Grab your dough and buy some Joe from these pro-American coffee companies.
From everything I’ve seen, these are all great companies you can trust to not use their profits to further the destruction of the American way of life. That’s becoming harder and harder to find out there, but these guys all seem to know what they’re doing.
If you’re looking at everything going on, wondering when the coffee beans will stop coming in, stock up while you can with these pro-American coffee companies.
What are your thoughts on these companies? Have you bought from any of them before? Are there other great freedom-oriented coffee companies out there you think others should know about? Let us know in the comments below and feel free to share the link!
About Aden
Aden Tate has a master’s in public health and is a regular contributor to PewPewTactical.com, SurvivalBlog.com, SHTFBlog.com, ApartmentPrepper.com, HomesteadAndPrepper.com, and PrepperPress.com. In addition, he is a freelance writer and also works part-time as a locksmith. On his micro-farm, Aden raises dairy goats, a pig, honeybees, and chickens. He also grows tomatoes, mushrooms, and greens. He has two published books, The Faithful Prepper and Zombie Choices. You can find his podcast The Last American at Preppers’ Broadcasting Network.
