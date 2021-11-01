As the nation’s supply chain crisis worsens, three things are becoming apparent: One, there doesn’t seem to be a solution around the corner; two, the nation’s food supply is now being affected; and three, the crisis appears to have been manufactured by the current regime in order to squeeze working-class Americans, the largest faction of those who voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump in 2020.
“Parts of the US are now battling food shortages as worried Americans have emptied supermarket shelves amid the supply chain crisis threatening the nation’s economy and holiday shopping,” the New York Post noted this week in an incredibly eye-opening report that is as shocking as it is incredulous.
As the supply crisis has deepened, Americans have begun to do what they did at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic: They are panic-buying and hoarding goods and foods, making less available for the general market (meaning a lot of folks are going to go hungry very soon — which will make them extremely angry, frustrated and volatile).
“The surge in demand comes as two of America’s major container ports in California face a massive pandemic-related backlog,” The Post added.
Adnan Durrani, the CEO and founder of Saffron Road, a company that produces frozen and shelf-stable meals, told Bloomberg that not only are products disappearing, but prices are skyrocketing as well.
“People are hoarding,” he told Bloomberg. “What I think you’ll see over the next six months, all prices will go higher.”
He went on to say that his company has begun stocking up more inventory than usual, stacking up about four months’ worth of supply instead of the normal one or two months.
Meanwhile, Natural News founder and editor Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, noted in Friday’s Situation Update that the situation for many Americans is about to go so far south they are going to have to begin to prepare for collapse conditions now, as well as an entirely different lifestyle:
The world we are about to be plunged into will be unrecognizable by today’s standards. Navigating it successfully will require radical changes in mindset, action and courage. You’ll also need to get good at growing your own food, which is why I’ve just posted this video explaining the technology called “suspended net pot non-circulating hydroponics” which is completely “grid down proof” because it uses no circulation pumps whatsoever. If the power grid fails, the plants don’t die.
“I never imagined that we’d be here in October 2021 talking about supply-chain problems, but it’s a reality,” Vivek Sankaran, chief executive officer of Albertsons Cos., who repeated the same complaints and observations of other food retailers, told Bloomberg. “Any given day, you’re going to have something missing in our stores, and it’s across categories.”
Here’s the goof: There is plenty of food for all Americans. But as Adams notes in his podcast (watch below) getting it to market is the problem. And that problem isn’t getting solved by the Biden regime.
The food/supply chain crises are also beginning to negatively impact some public schools.
“We’ve been struggling with supply-chain issues with different items since school started,” said Theresa Hafner, the executive director of food services at Denver Public Schools. “It just continues to pop up. It’s like playing whack-a-mole.”
Can you find milk in Denver? My friend is looking in Thornton and it’s sold out throughout the metro area!!
📸: @okmaher pic.twitter.com/8Sgcivf8IV
— Courtney O'Dell (@sweetcsdesigns) October 14, 2021
And in Chicago, Dill Pickle Food Co-Op ran out of some dry goods because its two principal suppliers have not been able to ship them full orders for weeks.
“Early in the pandemic, panic buying was the cause of many of the out-of-stock situations that grocers experienced,” general manager I’Talia McCarthy noted in an email to store owners this month. “Although the food industry was able to somewhat rebound, the sustained nature of the pandemic, combined with the slow pace of vaccination globally and the recent surge caused by the delta variant, have resurfaced the problem.”
Republicans are onto the Biden regime, though; they are calling out Biden himself over what he’s done to make the supply chain problems worse.
Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.), the ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said last week that the administration and Democrats were instead “exacerbating or ignoring the underlying supply chain issues.”
“On infrastructure specifically, the President and the Majority are using the issue to advance their socialist agendas instead of concentrating on addressing congestion and freight bottlenecks,” Graves said. “Their first step now needs to be recognizing that the core purpose of the Nation’s infrastructure network is to move people and goods safely and efficiently.
“Americans are paying a heavy price for these failures, including skyrocketing inflation and the growing scarcity of goods on the shelves that will get worse with Christmas fast approaching,” he added.
Watch Mike Adams’ food growth video here:
Sources include:
Image “Walmart Empty Food Shelves” by Elden Miller via Public Domain Pictures, Public Domain Mark 1.0.
Too Few Are Telling the Truth
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker