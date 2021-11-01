(Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP) Is Bill Maher ever going to realize he’s switched sides?
He may not have moved, but the Democrat Party is now miles down the road from Billville.
He still rips religion, and he’s avidly anti-Republican.
He may not have jogged to the GOP, but he’s certainly on a side vastly different than Dems.
Apropos of being on the outs, he laid into left-wing language on Friday’s episode of Real Time.
The liberal listed eight words whose meanings shouldn’t be reworked by wokesters: victim hero violence survivor phobic white supremacy Moving on, he addressed the controversy of Hannah Gadsby and Dave Chappelle .As you may know, in Dave’s latest video venture , he said he wasn’t suggesting transgender women aren’t women.But also: Their vaginas aren’t like other women’s.Hannah hadn’t appreciated the performance, as Bill recalled: “Comedian Hannah Gadsby characterized Dave Chappelle’s controversial Netflix special as hate speech dog-whistling. Well, ‘dog whistle’ refers to when someone puts things in code because they’re afraid to come out and say what they really think. That’s what you get from Dave Chappelle? That he’s afraid to say what he really thinks?” The host rang an important bell: “And it’s not hate […]
