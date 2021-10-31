President Biden’s trip to Rome to meet the Pope ahead of the G20 was a bit messier than expected, according to unofficial media accounts. The 78-year-old president met with the Pope before heading off to meet with Italian Prime Minister Draghi and then President of France Emmanuel Macron on Friday. He then attended the G20 summit on Saturday, and finally, he is slated to attend the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday. On Thursday, the Vatican created a stir by suddenly canceling the live broadcast of President Biden meeting with Pope Francis without providing an explanation. The Holy See has implemented a restrictive media environment, including bans on independent media access in certain areas of the Vatican. As the Washington Post reported on Thursday, the live broadcast was severely restricted. This is relevant because the limited access for the media that the Vatican has imposed, attributing it to the pandemic, has created an atmosphere where rumors can go flying. The Washington Post account is worth considering before delving into whether or not a Biden ‘bathroom accident’ became an issue at the meeting with the Pope. The Vatican on Thursday abruptly canceled the planned live broadcast of U.S. President Joe […]

Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker